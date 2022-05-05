$285.41 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will post $285.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.76 million to $286.88 million. LendingTree reported sales of $272.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LendingTree by 196.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $76.96 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

