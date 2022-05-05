$299.03 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to post sales of $299.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.60 million to $306.62 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $287.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.87 million.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.12. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

