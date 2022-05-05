$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.62 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $283.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.