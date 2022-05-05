$302.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will report sales of $302.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $307.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $273.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

