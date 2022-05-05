$364.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to post sales of $364.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.33 million to $367.30 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. Vonage has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.98 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,648,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

