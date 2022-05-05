$37.45 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $57.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $463.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.84 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market cap of $762.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 423,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

