$397.96 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will report sales of $397.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.40 million. Globant reported sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB opened at $216.14 on Thursday. Globant has a 1 year low of $202.50 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.51.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.