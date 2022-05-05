3M (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman Sells 10,610 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MMM opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

