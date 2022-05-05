3M (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman Sells 10,610 Shares of Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MMM opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.