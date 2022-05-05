$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will report $4.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.53 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year sales of $16.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $38.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $51.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,566 shares of company stock worth $2,864,515. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.