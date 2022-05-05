$456.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce $456.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $461.06 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $405.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.42.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $393.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.52 and its 200-day moving average is $471.70. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $368.72 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

