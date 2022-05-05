$49.06 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will announce $49.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.11 million and the highest is $50.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $205.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $208.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REPX opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

