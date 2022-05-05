$498.87 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will post sales of $498.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.30 million. Forward Air reported sales of $420.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

FWRD stock opened at $102.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

