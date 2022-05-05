$5.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to announce $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $25.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $29.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.47.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

