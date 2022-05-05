$51.26 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to announce $51.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.18 million and the highest is $51.35 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Model N has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $961.10 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

