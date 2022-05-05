$520.95 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $520.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.44 million to $526.06 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. Citigroup dropped their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

