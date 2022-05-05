$527.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $527.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.18 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $492.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.