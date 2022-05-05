$591.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will announce $591.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.39 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $637.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

