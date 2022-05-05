$602.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $602.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670.00 million and the lowest is $488.60 million. First Solar posted sales of $629.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.37.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.