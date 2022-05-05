$624.58 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will post $624.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $613.82 million and the highest is $635.79 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $575.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $351.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.72. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

