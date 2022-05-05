$63.10 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $57.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $255.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.80 million to $257.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.13 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $280.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 34.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $795.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

