$668.75 Million in Sales Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $668.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.20 million and the highest is $675.40 million. F5 reported sales of $651.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $722,988.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in F5 by 21.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 by 28.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $177.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

