$721.88 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $721.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.37 million. Teleflex reported sales of $713.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $286.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $277.02 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

