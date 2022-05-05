$779.20 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to report $779.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $724.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

