$79.67 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce $79.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.10 billion and the highest is $80.05 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $71.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $320.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.03 billion to $323.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $341.91 billion to $354.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UNH stock opened at $507.62 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.43 and a 200-day moving average of $482.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.