$8.72 EPS Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $8.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.79. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $6.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $35.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.66 to $38.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $38.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.34 to $39.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $603.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

