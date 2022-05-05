$824.34 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will post $824.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.30 million and the highest is $832.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Shares of TER opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.14. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $5,651,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 21.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

