$951.26 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to post sales of $951.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.00 million and the highest is $960.98 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $461.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.48) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $76,775,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 709,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $8,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.