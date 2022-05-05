$996.92 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $996.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $988.14 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $894.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI stock opened at $259.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average is $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

