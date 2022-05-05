A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ATEN stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,617 shares of company stock worth $412,028 over the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

