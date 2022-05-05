Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $343.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AADI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 293,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 601.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 168,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

