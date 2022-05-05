Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,804.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 293,304 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

AADI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

