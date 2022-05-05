ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Dean A. Chin Sells 3,657 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

