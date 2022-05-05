ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,102. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

