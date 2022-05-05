ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00.
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,102. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About ABM Industries (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.