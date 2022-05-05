Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

ABSI stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

