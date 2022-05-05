ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 158,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

