Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.