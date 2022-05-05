AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.70. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.