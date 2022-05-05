Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

ACHV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

