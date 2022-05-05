Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,545,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
