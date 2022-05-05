Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

