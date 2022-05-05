Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of ACOR stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
