Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

