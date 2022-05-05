AcuityAds (AT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.29 million.

AT stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.43 million and a PE ratio of 21.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

