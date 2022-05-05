AcuityAds (AT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.29 million.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.44.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

