AcuityAds (AT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.29 million.
Shares of TSE AT opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$2.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
