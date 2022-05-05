AcuityAds (ATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. On average, analysts expect AcuityAds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATY stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth about $3,150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

ATY has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

