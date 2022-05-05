AcuityAds (ATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect AcuityAds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

ATY stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $185.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AcuityAds by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.