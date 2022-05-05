AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.21.

ATY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.00.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AcuityAds by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AcuityAds by 1,687.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.