Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Acutus Medical has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 424,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

