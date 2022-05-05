Acutus Medical (AFIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Acutus Medical to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Acutus Medical has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 424,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

