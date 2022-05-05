ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 2,931 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

