ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 2,931 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.
ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.