Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 420,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

